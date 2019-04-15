



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 4/15 at 5 p.m.

Fire Tears Through Notre Dame Cathedral

The landmark was spared from total destruction after a fire broke out Monday.

Two Hurt After Driver Smashes Into Several Cars Parked In Watts

A car smashed into several parked cars, totaling two of them, along Imperial Highway in Watts.

Mother Of Missing Boy Noah McIntosh Arraigned Monday

The mother of missing 8-year-old Corona boy Noah McIntosh is expected to be arraigned Monday on child abuse charges. The boy’s father, Bryce McIntosh, has already been charged in his murder.

Local Weather

A cooler day is on the way to start the work week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.