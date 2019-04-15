Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 4/15 at 5 p.m.

Fire Tears Through Notre Dame Cathedral
The landmark was spared from total destruction after a fire broke out Monday.

Two Hurt After Driver Smashes Into Several Cars Parked In Watts
A car smashed into several parked cars, totaling two of them, along Imperial Highway in Watts.

Mother Of Missing Boy Noah McIntosh Arraigned Monday
The mother of missing 8-year-old Corona boy Noah McIntosh is expected to be arraigned Monday on child abuse charges. The boy’s father, Bryce McIntosh, has already been charged in his murder.

Local Weather
A cooler day is on the way to start the work week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s