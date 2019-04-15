LIVE:Fire Burning At 900-Year-Old Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An explosion and fire involving a big rig was reported at the Port of Los Angeles Monday.

The fire was reported at about 9:57 a.m. on Harbor Boulevard, just north of the Vincent Thomas Bridge.Firefighters reported a large 18-wheeler involved in the fire, along with “some type” of explosion.

Social media users are reporting that the explosion shook their homes.

At least one person is being assessed for a possible injury, Los Angeles Fire spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

