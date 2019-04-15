LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An explosion and fire involving a big rig was reported at the Port of Los Angeles Monday.

The fire was reported at about 9:57 a.m. on Harbor Boulevard, just north of the Vincent Thomas Bridge.Firefighters reported a large 18-wheeler involved in the fire, along with “some type” of explosion.

Social media users are reporting that the explosion shook their homes.

Did anyone in Pedro hear an explosion? My entire house shook and I’m terrified — 👰🏽 (@malaysiamichele) April 15, 2019

Container at the port of la on harbor blvd in San Pedro just blew up. I’m across the street at home. My entire building shook. Residents are on patios looking at the smoke. — Kalaisha K Totty (@KKTotty) April 15, 2019

At least one person is being assessed for a possible injury, Los Angeles Fire spokesman Brian Humphrey said.