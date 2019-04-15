  • KCAL9On Air

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — One of the two eggs laid by a bald eagle in Big Bear hatched over the weekend, revealing an adorably fuzzy chick, and online audiences are watching eagerly for the first sign of a crack on the second egg.

“Friends Of Big Bear Valley’s webcam continues to stream Monday morning on a bald eagle keeping the egg warm in Big Bear’s freezing morning temperatures.

One of the two eggs started hatching Saturday night, and online watchers got a glimpse of the gray chick and what the Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam called its “bobblehead action.”

(credit: Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam)

The second egg is expected to hatch at any moment.

