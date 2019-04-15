



— One of the two eggs laid by a bald eagle in Big Bear hatched over the weekend, revealing an adorably fuzzy chick, and online audiences are watching eagerly for the first sign of a crack on the second egg.

“Friends Of Big Bear Valley’s webcam continues to stream Monday morning on a bald eagle keeping the egg warm in Big Bear’s freezing morning temperatures.

One of the two eggs started hatching Saturday night, and online watchers got a glimpse of the gray chick and what the Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam called its “bobblehead action.”

The second egg is expected to hatch at any moment.