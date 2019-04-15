  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Ariana Grande, Coachella, Mase, Nicki Minaj, nsync, P Diddy

INDIO (CBSLA) — Pop star Ariana Grande closed out the first weekend of Coachella with a reunion of most of N’Sync.

The 90s boy band – minus lead singer Justin Timberlake – joined the headliner at the Empire Polo Field in Indio on her single “Break Up With Your Girlfriend,” then brought the crowd back to the 90s with the group’s hit “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

Grande had previously been joined by Nicki Minaj, P. Diddy and Mase.

Before Grande closed out the night, there were performances from Grammy-winner H.E.R., flutist Lizzo, Khalid, Dillon Francis and Blood Orange. The festival’s first weekend was eclectic, featuring artists from Billie Ellish to Kacey Musgraves, and Childish Gambino to Janelle Monae. The night before, Weezer joined up with TLC’s Chilli to sing “No Scrubs,” and Tears for Fears on the 80s hit “Everybody Wants To Rule the World.”

Next weekend, Kanye West is set to bring the festival to church with an Easter Sunday service.

