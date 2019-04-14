HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A 31-year-old man on an electric scooter was struck and killed by a man driving a pickup truck in Hollywood Saturday morning in a hit-and-run accident.
According to police, the collision occurred between a Ford F150 pickup truck and a man on a Lime scooter at 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Vine Street.
The victim was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when he was hit, according to authorities.
After striking the victim, 26-year-old Jared Walter Anderson reportedly fled the scene and a pursuit ensued with a nearby police officer who witnessed the accident.
Anderson was arrested on suspicion of murder, said LAPD’s Mike Lopez, and is currently being held in lieu of a $2 million dollar bond.
The victim was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The area of Sunset Blvd. between Vine Street and Argyle Avenue was closed following the accident as officers investigated the area.
