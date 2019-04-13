HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A pedestrian on an electric scooter was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Hollywood Saturday morning in a hit-and-run accident.

According to police, the collision occurred between a Ford F150 pickup truck and a man on a Lime scooter at 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Vine Street.

After striking the pedestrian, the suspect reportedly fled the scene and a pursuit ensued with a nearby police officer who witnessed the accident.

The suspect was arrested by police and the victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The area of Sunset Blvd. between Vine Street and Argyle Ave. was closed following the accident as officers investigated the area.