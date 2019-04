SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — Luke Walton has a new job a day after being fired as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Walton has been hired to coach the Sacramento Kings, who recently fired head coach Dave Joerger after three seasons.

It had been rumored that Kings GM Vlade Divac preferred to hire Walton.

The deal will make Walton the team’s next head coach through the 2022-23 season.