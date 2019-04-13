INDIO (CBSLA) – The first night of the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival ended in chaos after a mobile shower unit went up in flames early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, the venue of the music festival, at 2:05 a.m., about an after hour after the last performance of the night.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the Lot 8 storage area to find a shower unit engulfed in flames.

Two trailers were involved in the fire, one damaged and another destroyed.

No other injuries caused by the fire have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but reports have been made claiming that a mechanical unity that heats the showers failed and sparked the fire.

