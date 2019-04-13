COMPTON (CBSLA) – Seven people were injured, two critically, in a multi-vehicle traffic collision in Compton Saturday morning.

According to officials, the crash occurred in the area of Alondra Boulevard and Wilmington Avenue just after 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Paramedics reportedly had to free at least two people from the wreckage.

Seven people were injured in the crash, two of which were reportedly taken to a local trauma center.

It was not immediately reported what caused the accident.

