Filed Under:Car Crash, Compton, Multi Vehicle Collision

COMPTON (CBSLA) – Seven people were injured, two critically, in a multi-vehicle traffic collision in Compton Saturday morning.

According to officials, the crash occurred in the area of Alondra Boulevard and Wilmington Avenue just after 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Paramedics reportedly had to free at least two people from the wreckage.

Seven people were injured in the crash, two of which were reportedly taken to a local trauma center.

It was not immediately reported what caused the accident.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

