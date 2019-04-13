SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — At least two people were killed and three taken to the hospital in a violent two-vehicle collision in Sun Valley Friday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sun Valley Double Fatal two car crash 3 people taken to hospital @LAFD working at the crash site on San Fernando Rd & Lankershim @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/WcOqqKRLRR — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) April 13, 2019

The accident occurred at San Fernando Road and Lankershim Boulevard.

Police said that one of the drivers fled the scene on foot and was last seen running along the railroad tracks.

The two vehicles involved in the crash were a Dodge Charger with four people in it and a Toyota Corolla with two people in it.

The two people in the Corolla, Olivia Enriquez, 59, and a male also in his 50’s, were pronounced dead on the scene. Three of the people in the Charger were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The fourth person in that car, a man, fled the scene. He ran past the train tracks. Police were looking for him Friday night.

The accident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

The Charger was traveling southbound on San Fernando. It was speeding and was also racing with another vehicle. It collided with the Corolla, knocking it 50 or 60 yards away from the scene — killing the two people in that car instantly from the impact.

“They are not exactly sure what the cause of the collision is,” said LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar. “But from talking with witnesses, speed will have played a factor in this and it possibly involves street racing between that white Dodge Charger and another dark sedan.”

Police say the other sedan did not collide with any other vehicles so that sedan is not being looked at as a hit-and-run suspect but they are looking for the people in that car so they can get details about how it happened.

The investigation was continuing for several hours Friday night.