TUSTIN (CBSLA) — Police found a woman accused of going on a stabbing spree in Tustin — attacking several people on the street.

They arrested her after a violent rampage.

“She just out of the blue walked up to me and stabbed me,” said a neighbor. “I didn’t even know she had a knife in her hand. I didn’t say a word to her.”

The neighbor was too afraid to identify himself but he did show the nine stitches he had to get after police say 23-year-old Camila Machorro stabbed him in the head after police say she stabbed two women at a laundromat across the street 6 p.m. Thursday night.

“Then she turned to me and pow,” said the neighbor.

A mom shot cell phone video but didn’t want to talk to CBSLA.

“It did seem like she was on something,” said the mom.

Another mom says Machorro was acting crazed as she tried to stop passing cars.

“She was in the middle of the street with people honking at her and she was swinging,” said the mom. “I don’t know if she was trying to stab them for driving by her. She looked frantic.”

That same mom says every night at the same time of the stabbing, she walks her kids home from an after-school program just feet from where it happened.

“It’s terrifying. I feel like someone was looking out for us for sure,” said the mom.

Parents say it’s a miracle the park just feet from where the rampage occurred was closed Thursday and no kids were playing outside.

“It could have been a lot worse,” said the mom.