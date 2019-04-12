



– A teacher at John W. North High School was arrested Wednesday on charges that he sent inappropriate text messages to at least 11 students.

Frank Garcia, 49, of Fontana, was taken into custody on 11 counts of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18, the Riverside Police Department reports.

Detectives began investigating Garcia in February after a female student told school officials that she had received inappropriate texts from Garcia. The investigation revealed that, along with the texts, he also inappropriately touched some of the students.

Prior to teaching at John W. North High, Garcia also taught at nearby University Heights Middle School, police said. He also tutored students with special needs, was a home-school teacher and was involved in student clubs.

The Riverside Unified School District has placed Garcia on administrative leave.

Police believe he may have more victims. Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 951-826-5638 or 951-353-7945.