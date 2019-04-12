



– The Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Luke Walton Friday.

In a statement, Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka said the team and Walton “have mutually agreed to part ways”.

“We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service over the last three years,” said Pelinka. “We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward.”

“I want to thank Jeanie Buss and the Buss family for giving me the opportunity to coach the Lakers,” said Walton. “This franchise and the city will always be special to me and my family.”

Walton leaves three days after the Lakers ended their 37-45 season with the abrupt resignation of president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, who suggested to reporters he was leaving in part because of his plan to fire Walton.

The Lakers lost to Portland 104-101 to finish the season 37-45, missing the NBA playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, despite signing perennial all-star forward LeBron James in the offseason.

They had missed the playoffs five times in their 65 seasons preceding the current streak.

