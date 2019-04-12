LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nipsey Hussle’s name will not be forgotten by the Los Angeles City Council, which is set to adjourn its regular meeting Friday in honor of the slain rapper.

City Councilman Marqueece Harris Dawson, who represents the South LA area, is also expected to introduce a motion at Friday’s meeting to rename the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard as “Ermias ‘Nipsey Hussle’ Asghedom Square.”

The intersection is the closest to The Marathon Clothing store, where the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was shot to death in the parking lot on March 31. Hussle was given a star-studded, Staples Center send-off with a performance by Stevie Wonder and remarks from rapper Snoop Dogg, before his casket was taken on a 25-mile procession through South LA.

The motion to rename the intersection was prompted by a Change.org petition that got nearly 500,000 signatures.

Hussle was a South Los Angeles gang member before he became a rapper whose debut album was up for a Grammy in February. He did not move up and out of South LA, where he grew up, but instead reinvested in the community by opening his clothing store in the heart of Hyde Park, opening an apartment building for low-income families and a barbershop.

The rapper will reportedly be buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery Friday in a private ceremony.