  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, LaVerne Avenue, LaVerne Science And Tech Center, pomona, Pomona News, Yorba Elementary School

POMONA (CBSLA) — A deadly crash will keep a Pomona charter school closed Friday morning.

An SUV hit a power pole on LaVerne Avenue west of Garey Street, right in front of the LaVerne Science and Tech Center, formerly known as Yorba Elementary School. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m., but police say the school will not open until the investigation is complete.

The crash left the power pole askew, and there may be downed power lines. Police say people should avoid the area during the fatal crash investigation.

Details about the person who was killed in the crash were not available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s