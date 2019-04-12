POMONA (CBSLA) — A deadly crash will keep a Pomona charter school closed Friday morning.

An SUV hit a power pole on LaVerne Avenue west of Garey Street, right in front of the LaVerne Science and Tech Center, formerly known as Yorba Elementary School. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m., but police say the school will not open until the investigation is complete.

The crash left the power pole askew, and there may be downed power lines. Police say people should avoid the area during the fatal crash investigation.

Details about the person who was killed in the crash were not available.