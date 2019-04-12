



Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 4/12 at 8 a.m.

Musician Nipsey Hussle To Be Laid To Rest Friday

Rapper Nipsey Hussle will be buried at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Friday after being honored Thursday in a memorial at Staples Center.

Teen Boy Being Held For Murder Escapes From Orange County Juvenile Hall

Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from an Orange juvenile detention facility, where he was being held on suspicion of murder.

Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach Kicks Off Friday

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

Local Weather

A beautiful day Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s with lots of sunshine.