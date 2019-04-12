LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — She didn’t yell “cut!” but Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn did tell actor Brad Pitt to wrap it up at a hearing this week about the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art.

Pitt, along with actress Diane Keaton, came to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday in support of the $650 million LACMA redesign.

“I love LACMA,” Keaton said. “I feel like, I just thought I should come and be part of this.”

The actors were urging the board to approve more than $117 million in taxpayer money that would supplement the $525 million that had been raised by the museum privately.

Before expressing his support for LACMA, Pitt said he was more intimidated than he anticipated he would be by the supervisor chambers, but he was also excited to be there because of his love for architecture.

“I’m in support of Peter Zumthor’s design for the new LACMA. I don’t think it’s any surprise that it would be in a state of limbo at this point,” he said. “Certainly all great works of public architecture have endured the same gauntlet.”

Pitt then went on to talk about Frank Gehry and other public works projects that first encountered resistance, before acknowledging he had gone over his allotted time.

“It gives me great pain to say, wrap it up Mr. Pitt,” Hahn said. “It kills me to say that, but wrap it up.”

The supervisors approved the funds, over critics who don’t want the museum saddled with millions of dollars in bond debt.