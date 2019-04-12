ORANGE (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from an Orange juvenile detention facility, where he was being held on suspicion of murder.

Ike Souzer has been in custody since 2017 and may have a cut to his left leg after escaping from Orange County Juvenile Hall just after midnight. It’s not clear how he was able to escape the facility, which houses boys and girl as young as 12 awaiting a hearing or transfer to another facility.

The boy was 13 when he was arrested in May 2017 on suspicion of stabbing his mother, Barbara Scheuer-Souzer, in Garden Grove. His name wasn’t released at the time of the murder.

Ike is described a white male, about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and last seen wearing a white shirt and red pants.

The probation department, which oversees the facility Ike escaped from, is being assisted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in the search.

Anyone with information about Souzer or where he may be can contact Orange County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (714) 647-7000.