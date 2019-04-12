(CBS Local)–The actor Anthony Carrigan is today is totally different from the one he was coming out of Carnegie Mellon.

One of the biggest differences for the co-star of “Barry” is that he’s embraced his alopecia and who he is on and off the screen.

“I got out of school and I had hair, eye brows, eye lashes and everything,” said Carrigan in an interview with CBS Local. “I was a totally different actor and now I’m a hairless alopecian and rocking it. It was weird because I was working as an actor with hair and I was making it happen. I was shooting a season of something and half my hair fell out and all my eye brows and eye lashes.”

Carrigan has had alopecia since he was three years old, but nothing that drastic had ever happened before. Some people told him that he would never act again, but that never stopped the Boston native.

“Much like a lot of people from Massachusetts, once you’re the underdog it is time to step up and win the game,” said Carrigan.

Carrigan’s persistence led him to the set of “Barry” where he gets to work with stars like Bill Hader and Henry Winkler. The co-star of the show knew this show was going to resonate with people right away.

“When I first read the script, I knew this was something special,” said Carrigan. “As soon as we came in for the table read, I was blown away by everyone’s performance. Everyone was bringing their A game to it. It was insane because that never happens.”