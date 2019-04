LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A micro earthquake rattled the West Los Angeles area early Friday morning.

The magnitude-2.7 earthquake struck at 4:29 a.m. and was centered about four miles under Century City. The quake was initially reported as a 2.8.

The temblor was lightly felt across the area as far as Glendale, East LA and Inglewood. There were no reports of damages or injuries.