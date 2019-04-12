



– In a raid in Vernon Thursday, authorities seized $15 million worth of counterfeit products in what is being called the largest such recovery of counterfeit goods ever on the West Coast.

The multi-agency raid was conducted at a storage facility in the 4000 block of Alameda Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

The raid followed a six-month investigation in which investigators identified the storage unit as belonging to a large West Coast supplier and distributor of counterfeit goods.

Several suspects were arrested in the raid, the sheriff’s department said. The exact number of suspects taken in to custody and their names were not released.

The raid was conducted by members of the LASD Counterfeit and Piracy Enforcement Team, Los Angeles Police and Department of Homeland Security.

The sheriff’s department noted that the raid was the largest ever on a West Coast counterfeit supplier.