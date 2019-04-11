WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on the Pierce College campus in Woodland Hills earlier this week.

The incident began at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. A woman was waiting for a bus at De Soto Avenue, south of Victory Boulevard, when a man in an older-model sports car pulled up and offered her a ride, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

The woman got in the car and he drove onto campus. After talking with the victim, he refused to let her out of the car and then sexually assaulted her, the sheriff’s department said. She was eventually able to escape and report the incident to school officials. It’s unclear if the victim was a student.

Deputies have distributed a bulletin across campus warning students to be on alert. The suspect is described as Hispanic or Middle-Eastern, between 30 and 40 years old, 5-foot-9 and 200 to 220 pounds. He had dark, curly hair in a shaved fade and a short trimmed beard. He was wearing a green shirt, black basketball shorts and a beige baseball cap with a red rectangle on the front.

He was driving a 1990s model black two-door sports car with a dark tint on all the windows.

Anyone with information on his identity should call detectives at 562-903-7516.