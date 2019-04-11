  • KCAL9On Air

HOUSTON (CNN) — Timothy Williams, best known as the pitchman for travel site “Trivago,” was arrested this week after Houston police say they found him passed out behind the wheel of a car in a moving lane of traffic.

“He was passed out with his foot on the brake in a moving lane of traffic,” said Houston Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva. Police got the call Wednesday afternoon.

Williams failed a field sobriety test and submitted to a blood drawer, she said.

He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and his bail was set at $100.

CNN has reached out to both Tim Williams and Trivago and is waiting on a response.

Williams has had acting roles on “Cosby Show” (it ended up on the cutting room floor) “The Sopranos” and “Law and Order.” But he shot to fame as the rough-and-tumble pitchman for “Trivago.”

In later ads, he came across as more polished — his hair nicely tousled and a fashionable touch of facial stubble.

