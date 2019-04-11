LIVE:Memorial, Funeral Procession For Rapper Nipsey Hussle
FULLERTON (CBSLA) – No one was hurt after a Cessna crash landed at Fullerton Municipal Airport Thursday morning.

April 11, 2019. (Dave Turner/CBS2)

Sometime before noon, the Cessna 172 flipped over after landing on Runway 24, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were two people aboard, but neither was hurt, the FAA reports.

A group of firefighters conducting a drill nearby at the time responded to the scene, according to Metro Net Fire dispatchers.

Fullerton police were assisting the FAA with the investigation into what exactly caused the crash.

