SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – A Sherman Oaks man was found guilty Wednesday of stabbing his wife to death in front of the couple’s then 12-year-old son back in 2017.

FILE — Aurelio Teran. (LAPD)

A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury found 40-year-old Aurelio Teran guilty of one count each of first-degree murder in the killing of 32-year-old Viridiana Teran, the L.A. County district attorney’s office reported Thursday. He was also found guilty of making criminal threats, injuring a spouse and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

He faces a sentence of 29 years to life in prison.

On the morning of Aug. 27, 2017, Teran stabbed Viridiana to death in front of their son after having beaten and threatened her the evening before at their home in the 4900 block of Woodman Avenue, the DA’s office said. Teran stabbed her at least six times with a knife, Los Angeles police said.

After the slaying, he fled to Ventura County. However, the following day, Aug. 28, he was captured after being hit by a car, authorities said. A Ventura County Sheriff’s sergeant responding to a call about a pedestrian in the roadway recognized Teran as the suspect wanted in the stabbing death of his wife.

