SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck San Bernardino early Thursday morning.

The earthquake struck at about 6:05 a.m. at a depth of about 10 miles, just under two miles southwest of San Bernardino, according to the USGS. The temblor shook surrounding communities like Ontario, Riverside and Corona, and was felt as far north as Victorville.

There were no reports of injuries or damages.