Comments
STAPLES CENTER – THURSDAY, APRIL 11, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Event Rules:
NIPSEY HUSSLE’S CELEBRATION OF LIFE
STAPLES CENTER – THURSDAY, APRIL 11, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Event Rules:
- Fans without a ticket to attend Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life are asked NOT to come to STAPLES Center or L.A. LIVE. There will be no access to the area without a ticket.
- The Celebration of Life will NOT be shown on any screens on the exterior of STAPLES Center or L.A. LIVE.
- There will be a processional following the Celebration of Life along the following route (click to enlarge):
- Fans are encouraged to pay their respects along the processional route. Click here for details.
EVENT INFORMATION FOR TICKETED GUESTS
- Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. and doors will open at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early due to increased traffic congestion.
- Tickets are non-transferable and all guests in your group must enter the venue together.
- To ensure the safety of guests and staff, all guests are subject to a metal detector screening, visual inspection, and bag inspection conducted by STAPLES Center Security personnel. Please do not bring backpacks of any size, or bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6”, as they are not permitted in the venue.
- Out of respect to the family, cameras and recording devices will not be permitted inside the venue. Guests may be asked to leave the event if found recording or taking photos.
- Non-alcoholic beverages and light snacks will be available for purchase inside the venue. Outside food and beverages are not permitted.
- Guests requiring accessible seating may speak with any Guest Services Team Member upon entry into the venue to be accommodated.