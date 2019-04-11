WATCH: Nipsey Hussle Memorial, Funeral Procession Set To Begin At Staples CenterThousands of fans are coming out to pay tribute to rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down last week.

Nipsey Hussle Memorial: Traffic Delays, Rolling Closures Expected For Funeral ProcessionMore traffic delays and congestion than usual in and around downtown Los Angeles and South Los Angeles are expected ahead of Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. at Staples Center.

Lauren London, Snoop Dogg Among Those Speaking At Nipsey Hussle's Memorial ServiceNipsey Hussle's longtime girlfriend, actress Lauren London, and rapper Snoop Dogg are among those who are scheduled to speak at the slain rapper's funeral Thursday.

Police Now Say 2 Reported Being Shot At Nipsey Hussle VigilAfter initially saying they had discovered no evidence that a shooting occurred during a stampede at a vigil in South Los Angeles for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, police Wednesday said two women who went to a hospital told investigators they were shot at the April 1 gathering.

Mother Shot And Killed In Front Of Police Station During Custody ExchangeThe mother of a 17-month-old child was fatally shot Sunday evening outside of the Hawthorne Police Department.

2 Hikers Found Alive After Disappearing For Several Days Near Mount BaldyA man and woman who went missing while on a day hike last weekend in the Mount Baldy area in the San Gabriel Mountains were rescued Wednesday.

LAPD, Nation Of Islam To Provide Security At Nipsey Hussle Staples Center MemorialA "Celebration of Life" service for rapper Nipsey Hussle will be held at Staples Center in Los Angeles Thursday morning followed by a procession through the streets of South L.A. and the police are said to be ramping up security.

5 Shot, Killed Across Los Angeles Since SaturdayThe rise of deadly violence continues across Los Angeles, with five people killed in shootings since Saturday.

Dog Sitter Burglarizes Home of San Clemente Man Battling Brain Cancer, Family SaysThe family says they returned home to find the sitter had rifled through their bedrooms, stealing everything from cash and gift cards to clothes, prescription painkillers and makeup.

Eric Holder, Represented By Attorney Christopher Darden, Charged With Murder In Nipsey Hussle ShootingAn aspiring rapper was charged Thursday in the murder of hip hop artist Nipsey Hussle in South Los Angeles.