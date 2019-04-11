NIPSEY HUSSLE:Staples Center Hosts Celebration Of Life Event For Slain Rapper
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Drivers were warned to avoid a large swath of Los Angeles ahead of Nipsey Hussle’s memorial at Staples Center Thursday. Expect more traffic delays and congestion than normal in and around downtown Los Angeles and South Los Angeles ahead of Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. at Staples Center.

The doors open at 8 a.m., and while cameras and recording devices will not be allowed at the memorial, the music subscription service Tidal will livestream the event to members and non-members alike.

Immediately following the service, a 25.5-mile funeral procession will wind its way through Inglewood, South Los Angeles and Watts.

Rolling street closures will be implemented along the funeral procession route, according to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation. The route will start in Exposition Park, going by USC, make its way by Hussle’s childhood home, pass by The Marathon Clothing store, Hussle’s store and the site of his murder, and end at the Angelus Funeral Home.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, will be buried at Forest Lawn cemetery.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was shot and killed in front of his clothing store on March 31. His murder sent shock waves through the music industry and the South LA community, which he had been investing in the form of his clothing store, an apartment building for low-income families and a barbershop. The day after he died, he had also been scheduled to meet with LAPD officials to discuss ways to end gang violence.

A gang member, Eric Holder, has been charged with Hussle’s murder. Police say Holder shot Hussle over a personal dispute.

