LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Minister and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan referred to Nipsey Hussle as “Nipsey Russell” more than once during Thursday’s memorial for the slain rapper.

During a speech at the Staples Center ceremony, Farrakhan called Hussle – whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom – the name of Russell, the former comedian and actor who was best known for “The Wiz” and as a panelist on numerous TV game shows.

Farrakhan made the flub a second time, saying, “I thank Nipsey Russell” before backtracking and saying, “I said it right”. He then referenced Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, who dedicated his historic 20/20/20 game to Hussle after his death.

“And he said, ‘This is for you, Nipsey’,” said Farrakhan, before going on to connect the numbers with the Book of Revelation in the Bible.

When some in the crowd reacted, he added, “Bear with me five more minutes.”

The slip-up did not go unnoticed on social media.

