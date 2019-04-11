LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Only in LA could a movie shoot help an actual shooting victim.

A Good Samaritan found a man who had been shot man in the Arts District in the area of 6th and Mateo streets Wednesday. He tried to take the wounded man to a hospital, but ended up asking an off-duty officer – who was working at a movie shoot nearby – for help.

“Some guy’s there bleeding to death, we cover his wounds, he’s got a shot in his arm, a shot in his torso, and we’re like, you know, ‘we’re gonna get you help,’” Good Samaritan Angel Ruiz said.

The officer called for an ambulance, and took the man to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The shooter has not been caught.