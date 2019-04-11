LIVE:Staples Center Hosts Celebration Of Life Event For Rapper Nipsey Hussle
Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 4/11 at 8 a.m.

2 Hikers Found Alive After Disappearing For Several Days Near Mount Baldy
A man and woman who went missing while on a day hike last weekend in the Mount Baldy area in the San Gabriel Mountains were rescued Wednesday.

Nipsey Hussle Memorial Thursday At Staples Center
Thousand of people will attend a memorial service for rapper Nipsey Hussle Thursday. Following the memorial, a procession will carry his body to a funeral home in South L.A.

Local Weather
Expect breezy but beautiful weather Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

