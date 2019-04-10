



– Cameras captured dramatic footage of a SWAT team using a flash-bang and then dragging a suspect out of his car following a pursuit and standoff Wednesday morning in Rancho Cucamonga.

The standoff came to an end at around 11 a.m. on Haven Avenue, just north of the 10 Freeway.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the pursuit and standoff. Witnesses told the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin that the standoff got underway at around 8 a.m.

At some point, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s SWAT officers shot out the suspect’s car windows with bean-bag rounds.

Just before 11 a.m., with the suspect’s car pinned in by two SWAT vehicles, officers deployed a flash-bang device and then swarmed the car and dragged him out of the driver’s seat and onto the ground.

The suspect’s name, condition, the charges he faces and the circumstances that precipitated the standoff were not confirmed.