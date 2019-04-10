LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A woman was taken into custody after a man was fatally stabbed in the Lake Los Angeles area of unincorporated Lancaster.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were sent out to the 41000 block of 156th Street East at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to check out a call of assault with a deadly weapon.

At the scene, the deputies found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said one person was detained amid the investigation. The person detained was a woman, according to reports.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can contact the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.