LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Another Dodger is headed to the IL.

The team announced Wednesday that catcher Russell Martin is headed to the 10-day IL with inflammation of his lower back.

Martin has been sharing the catching duties with Austin Barnes.

The Dodgers have replaced Martin on the roster with Rocky Gale who was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The injury to Martin comes one day after pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu went on the IL with a groin injury.

Ace Clayton Kershaw, who started the season on the IL, is expected to make his first start of the season on Sunday or Monday, the team said.

In addition to Kershaw and Ryu, Dodger hurlers Rich Hill (knee) and Tony Cingrani (shoulder) are also on the 10-day IL.

Russell Martin began his playing career with the Dodgers in 2006 and played for LA until 2010. He became a free agent in 2010 and signed with the New York Yankees. He left NY in 2012 and signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates where he stayed until 2014. Martin enjoyed some of his best years starting in 2015 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays traded Martin to LA this past January for two minor league players and cash.