  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 4/9 at 8 a.m.

Whipping Winds Bring Down Trees, Cause Power Outages Across LA
Gusty winds wreaked havoc across Los Angeles Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing down trees and power lines, and leaving as many as 33,000 homes without electricity.

Woman Found Murdered In Backyard Of Her Arcadia Home
A 76-year-old woman was found murdered in the backyard of her home in Arcadia Tuesday morning and her car is missing.

Magic Johnson Steps Down As Lakers President
Magic Johnson announced suddenly Tuesday that he is stepping down as president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Local Weather
Winds will die down as the day goes on Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s