Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 4/9 at 8 a.m.

Whipping Winds Bring Down Trees, Cause Power Outages Across LA

Gusty winds wreaked havoc across Los Angeles Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing down trees and power lines, and leaving as many as 33,000 homes without electricity.

Woman Found Murdered In Backyard Of Her Arcadia Home

A 76-year-old woman was found murdered in the backyard of her home in Arcadia Tuesday morning and her car is missing.

Magic Johnson Steps Down As Lakers President

Magic Johnson announced suddenly Tuesday that he is stepping down as president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Local Weather

Winds will die down as the day goes on Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s.