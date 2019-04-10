



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 4/9 at 8 a.m.

LAPD, Nation Of Islam To Provide Security At Nipsey Hussle Staples Center Memorial

A “Celebration of Life” service for rapper Nipsey Hussle will be held at Staples Center in Los Angeles Thursday morning followed by a procession through the streets of South L.A. and the police are said to be ramping up security.

Whipping Winds Bring Down Trees, Cause Power Outages Across LA

Gusty winds wreaked havoc across Los Angeles Wednesday morning, bringing down trees and power lines, and leaving as many as 33,000 homes without electricity.

Woman Found Murdered In Backyard Of Her Arcadia Home

A 76-year-old woman was found murdered in the backyard of her home in Arcadia Tuesday morning and her car is missing.

Local Weather

Winds will die down as the day goes on Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s.