Filed Under:Santa Ana illegal gambling raid, Santa Ana news


SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Police detained 21 people Wednesday in a raid on an illegal gambling ring at a cyber cafe in Santa Ana.

A cyber cafe in Santa Ana, Calif., was raided as part of an illegal gambling investigation. April 10, 2019. (Santa Ana Police Department)

The raid occurred at the Lucky 999 Cyber Café located in the 1300 block of North Grand Avenue, Santa Ana police report.

Police served a search warrant after receiving multiple complaints from neighbors. Along with the 21 people detained, 19 gambling machines were also seized.

A cyber cafe in Santa Ana, Calif., was raided as part of an illegal gambling investigation. April 10, 2019. (Santa Ana Police Department)

This marked the second time in the past seven months that an illegal gambling ring was busted at a Santa Ana internet cafe. On Sept. 13, Santa Ana and Anaheim police detained dozens of people in a raid on the Happy Time Cyber Internet Cafe, located in the area of 17th and Bristol streets.

That raid also followed months of complaints from neighbors regarding illegal and armed gang activity inside the cafe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s