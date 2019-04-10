



– Police detained 21 people Wednesday in a raid on an illegal gambling ring at a cyber cafe in Santa Ana.

The raid occurred at the Lucky 999 Cyber Café located in the 1300 block of North Grand Avenue, Santa Ana police report.

Police served a search warrant after receiving multiple complaints from neighbors. Along with the 21 people detained, 19 gambling machines were also seized.

This marked the second time in the past seven months that an illegal gambling ring was busted at a Santa Ana internet cafe. On Sept. 13, Santa Ana and Anaheim police detained dozens of people in a raid on the Happy Time Cyber Internet Cafe, located in the area of 17th and Bristol streets.

That raid also followed months of complaints from neighbors regarding illegal and armed gang activity inside the cafe.