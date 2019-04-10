MOUNT BALDY (CBSLA) – A man and woman who went missing while on a day hike last weekend in the Mount Baldy area in the San Gabriel Mountains were rescued Wednesday, family members said.

Eric Desplinter, 33, of Chino Hills and Gabrielle Wallace, 31, of Rancho Cucamonga, were last seen at 10 a.m. April 6 in the area of Ice House Canyon and Cucamonga Peak, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Wallace’s family told CBS2/KCAL9 that the pair was found alive by search and rescue crews.

The two were supposed to return by 7 p.m. April 6, and when they had not returned by 8 p.m., their friend contacted authorities, the sheriff’s department said. They were believed to have limited amounts of food and water.

Brenda Wallace, Gabrille’s mother, told CBS2/KCAL9 that Desplinter is Gabrielle’s boss. She said her daughter recently purchased all of her hiking gear for this trip with a large group of friends. She added the two were hiking with a group when they became separated and never made it back to the car.

“I know he wouldn’t leave her and she wouldn’t leave him,” Brenda Wallace said.

Desplinter is an experienced hiker, according to the sheriff’s department.

An air and ground search was held, which involved multiple sheriff’s helicopters and several search and rescue teams from San Bernardino, Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

This is a developing story and will be updated.