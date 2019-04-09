Woman Found Dead In Backyard Of Arcadia Home





– Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found in the backyard of a home in Arcadia Tuesday morning.

The woman was found dead at 6:53 a.m. behind a home in the 300 block of East Forest Avenue, Arcadia police report. The victim was alone in the backyard. There was no one else on the property or inside the home, police said.

The victim’s identity was not released. Police did not immediately say if she is believed to be the victim of a murder.

Police told CBS2 that the case has been turned over to L.A. County Sheriff’s homicide detectives.