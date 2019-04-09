  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Mike Cronin, UCLA Basketball, UCLA hires Mike Cronin basketball coach


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Longtime Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Mike Cronin has been named as the new head men’s basketball coach at UCLA.

The 47-year-old Cronin has been signed to a six-year, $24 million contract, UCLA reported Tuesday.

FILE — Cincinnati head coach Mike Cronin gestures from the sidelines against the Georgetown Hoyas during the quarterfinals of the Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 8, 2012 in New York City. (Getty Images)

UCLA Director of Athletics Dan Guerrero has been searching for a new head coach since Cronin’s predecessor, Steve Alford, was fired back in December.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to become the head coach at UCLA,” Cronin said in a statement. “I’m especially grateful to Chancellor Block and to Dan Guerrero for this opportunity to join the Bruin Family. UCLA is a very special place with a strong tradition of excellence. To be able to join such a world-class institution is truly a privilege, and I can’t wait to get started in Westwood.”

Cronin has compiled a 365-171 record over 16 seasons as a head coach. He spent three seasons at Murray State before taking the reins at Cincinnati, where he has been for the past 13 seasons. Cronin has taken the Bearcats to the NCAA Tournament the last nine straight seasons.

“Mick Cronin is a fierce competitor, and I’m excited to welcome him to Westwood,” Guerrero said in a statement. “Mick has built a fantastic program at Cincinnati, backed by integrity and discipline, and he has instilled an undeniable toughness in his student-athletes. I am confident he will build this program the right way and lead UCLA basketball back to national prominence.”

