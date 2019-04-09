



– Actress Lori Loughlin and 15 other parents in the college admissions scandal are facing a new charge in the case.

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that the 54-year-old Loughlin and her husband, 55-year-old fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, are now charged one count each of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

This is on top of the previous two counts they each face of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so their two daughters would be designated as recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither ever rowed crew. Both daughters are still enrolled at USC, but have not attended class since the scandal broke.

On Monday, fellow actress Felicity Huffman was among 13 parents and one coach who announced they will plead guilty in the scandal. Huffman is pleading guilty to paying a $15,000 bribe in the form of a donation to help her oldest daughter cheat on the SAT.

