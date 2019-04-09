LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Investigators say a man was shot to death in Koreatown after getting into an argument with a man and a woman.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 400 block of South St. Andrews Place. The victim was found shot in the street and declared dead at the scene.

Detectives, who were still on the scene hours later, say two suspects – a man and a woman in their 20s – approached the man on foot and got into an argument, which escalated into a fight.

During the fight, one of the suspects took out a gun and shot the victim.

No further details about the suspects were available, and the name or age of the victim was not released. The area was closed during the investigation.