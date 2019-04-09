LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gusty winds howled through the Los Angeles area Tuesday night, causing power outages and sending trees crashing onto cars, houses and even the 10 Freeway.

The Department of Water and Power is reporting outages in the Silverlake, Los Feliz, Mid-Wilshire and Fairfax district areas. It’s unclear how many customers are affected, but crews are at work on restoring service, the DWP reports.

A toppled tree was blocking the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Mid-City, stalling traffic as crews worked to remove the tree.

A scooter rider was caught on camera cruising along the freeway near the fallen tree.

Check two boxes for this one!! Things we see from the helicopter & Only in LA!! This is the 10 freeway west bound! Guy on an electric scooter cruise’n in traffic lanes!! Exits at Crenshaw!! I wonder cause it’s electric if he could use the carpool lane?? 🤔😳🤷‍♂️ @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/KuFpmbG8sE — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) April 10, 2019

A downed tree prompted the closure of the intersection of Gramercy Place and Adams Boulevard in Jefferson Park around 8:30 p.m., SKY9’s Stu Mundel reports.

Wind was blamed for several power transformers blowing, Mundel said.

Wind takes out a power transformer west of downtown!! This one on video but we have seen so many tonight @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/itqqJ4ogL0 — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) April 10, 2019

In North Hollywood, huge tree branches fell onto a Range Rover on Collins Street near Lankershim Boulevard. A man was sitting in the driver’s seat when the branches came through the windshield on the passengers side. The man was not injured.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a tree also landed on top of a squad car.

This #LAWind is leaving toppled trees and power outages in its path. Please be careful out there. If you approach an intersection with the traffic signal lights out, treat it as a 4-way Stop sign — and we’re happy to report the officers were not injured (📷@RMGNews) pic.twitter.com/H3nY4U6wMV — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2019

A tall tree also fell onto a home in the 14000 block of Benbow Street in Baldwin Park amid powerful winds raking the area. Witnesses said an elderly couple lives inside the home, but no injuries were reported, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The extent of the damage to the home is unclear.

KCAL9 Meteorologist Evelyn Taft said a low-pressure system moving inland through California brought the gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

The strongest winds were expected late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.

It will be especially windy for the foothills and mountains, where a high wind warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts of up to 70 mph are expected.

A wind advisory was issued for the San Fernando, San Garbriel and Santa CLarita valleys – as well as Ventura, Oxnard, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Long Beach, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Valencia, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, Universal City, Pasadena and Pomona.

The Antelope Valley will be under a wind advisory until 3 a.m. Wednesday. with gusts up to 55 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Apple, Lucerne and Victor valley areas until 2 a.m. Wednesday. Lee said blowing sand and dust were possible in those areas.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)