Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 4/9 at 8 a.m.

Ugandan Police Make Arrests In Kidnapping Of Costa Mesa Tourist Kimberly Sue Endicott

Arrests have been made in the kidnapping of a Costa Mesa woman last week while she was on safari in the African nation of Uganda.

Search Continues For 2 Hikers Missing Near Mount Baldy

A large search operation continues Tuesday for a man and woman who went missing while on a day hike Saturday in the Mount Baldy area in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Nipsey Hussle Public Memorial Being Held At Staples Center Thursday

Details for a public memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle were announced Monday, just over a week after the Grammy-nominated artist was gunned down in South Los Angeles.

Local Weather

Gusty winds will be in effect across the Southland Tuesday. A high of 72 for the beaches.