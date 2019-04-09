  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 4/9 at 8 a.m.

Ugandan Police Make Arrests In Kidnapping Of Costa Mesa Tourist Kimberly Sue Endicott
Arrests have been made in the kidnapping of a Costa Mesa woman last week while she was on safari in the African nation of Uganda.

Search Continues For 2 Hikers Missing Near Mount Baldy
A large search operation continues Tuesday for a man and woman who went missing while on a day hike Saturday in the Mount Baldy area in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Nipsey Hussle Public Memorial Being Held At Staples Center Thursday
Details for a public memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle were announced Monday, just over a week after the Grammy-nominated artist was gunned down in South Los Angeles.

Local Weather
Gusty winds will be in effect across the Southland Tuesday. A high of 72 for the beaches.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s