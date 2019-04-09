Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 4/9 at 8 a.m.
Ugandan Police Make Arrests In Kidnapping Of Costa Mesa Tourist Kimberly Sue Endicott
Arrests have been made in the kidnapping of a Costa Mesa woman last week while she was on safari in the African nation of Uganda.
Search Continues For 2 Hikers Missing Near Mount Baldy
A large search operation continues Tuesday for a man and woman who went missing while on a day hike Saturday in the Mount Baldy area in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Nipsey Hussle Public Memorial Being Held At Staples Center Thursday
Details for a public memorial for rapper Nipsey Hussle were announced Monday, just over a week after the Grammy-nominated artist was gunned down in South Los Angeles.
Local Weather
Gusty winds will be in effect across the Southland Tuesday. A high of 72 for the beaches.