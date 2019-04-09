  • KCAL9On Air

Fatal Shooting, Koreatown, Los Angeles, Los Angeles News, South LA


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The rise of deadly violence continues across Los Angeles, with five people killed in shootings since Saturday.

Most of the violence has been concentrated in the South LA area, where a man in his 40s was killed on a sidewalk at Florence and Western just before midnight. A woman waited nearby anxiously for fear that the man was her brother.

“This is tragic,” LAPD Capt. Billy Brockway said. “Someone losing their life is tragic.”

In Koreatown, a man was shot to death while arguing and fighting with another man and a woman.

Police officers from the LAPD’s 77th Division were involved in a standoff with a man inside a car linked to a murder Saturday in the 6400 block of South Victoria. The driver has since surrendered as is being questioned.

The night before, a gunman on a white bicycle rode up to a man at Main and 33rd streets and opened fire. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The murderous trend seems to all be part of the recent spike in deadly violence that also killed rapper and activist Nipsy Hussle.

“We had seen a recent increase in shooting violence in South Los Angeles, in [the 77th Street Community Police Station], and particularly impacting African American men,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said at a news conference last week.

None of the shootings appear to be gang-related, but investigations are ongoing.

