HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Police were called to the Hollywood Hills home of British comedian Eric Idle Monday night after someone inside the home opened an envelope with an unidentified substance inside.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the envelope was certified from Thailand and was brought inside the home and touched by at least one person.

There were reportedly three people inside of the house when the envelope was opened, one of whom is bedridden.

It was not immediately clear if Idle was one of the people inside of the house at the time of the incident.

A HazMat team was reported to be handling the situation.

As of 8 p.m. Monday evening, the incident was reported to be a static situation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

