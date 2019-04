LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Investigators are on the scene in South LA Monday after a man was found shot to death.

Police are blocking off the area of Main and 33rd Street, where a man in his 30s was found. The shooting was first reported just before midnight Sunday.

Detectives say someone rode up to the man on a bicycle and opened fire. The shooter was last seen riding westbound on Jefferson.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.