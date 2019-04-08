  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Eric Desplinter, Gabrielle Wallace, Mount Baldy, Mt Baldy missing hikers


MOUNT BALDY (CBSLA) – A large search operation was underway Monday for a man and woman who went missing while on a day hike Saturday in the Mount Baldy area in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Eric Desplinter (left) and Gabrielle Wallace. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Eric Desplinter, 33, of Chino Hills and Gabrielle Wallace, 31, of Rancho Cucamonga, were last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The two may have been headed to Cucamonga Peak.

They were supposed to return by 7 p.m. Saturday, and when they had not returned by 8 p.m., their friend contacted authorities, the sheriff’s department said. They are believed to have limited amounts of food and water.

Desplinter is an experienced hiker. He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and green pants. Wallace was wearing a gray sweater and jeans.

An air and ground search is taking place involving multiple sheriff’s helicopters and several search and rescue teams from San Bernardino, Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

Anyone hiking in the area who sees them should call 911.

