



– A man was shot to death while sitting in his car in South Los Angeles late Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at 11:48 p.m. in the 6900 block of Denver Avenue. According to Los Angeles police, a suspect approached the car on foot and opened fire on the victim.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died. His identity was not released.

There was no immediate motive or suspect information. Police do not believe the shooting was gang-related.

About four hours later, a second man was shot to death in South L.A. At about 3:45 a.m. Monday, a bicyclist shot a man dead in the area of Main and 33rd streets, police said. That suspect is also at large.

South L.A. has been besieged by gun violence in recent weeks, including the March 31 shooting death of musician Nipsey Hussle.

According to police, between March 24 and March 31, a total of 26 people were shot in South L.A., 10 of whom were killed.